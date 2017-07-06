LISTEN: Blue Ivy Carter Raps on New ‘4:44’ Bonus Track

Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, seems to be getting an early start in following mom and dad’s footsteps in the music industry.

Hov’s album “4:44” released across additional music outlets outside of Tidal Friday and the five-year-old is featured on a bonus track called “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family.”

Listen to the clip below:

Blue Ivy rapping on 4:44 pic.twitter.com/jC7PpJWg5a — Beyoncé Aus 🤰🏽 (@BeyonceAUS) July 7, 2017

“4:44” was extremely successful, going platinum in less than a week. On top of the musical success for the Carters, Blue Ivy also just became an older sister to a set of twins.

The Carter family just doesn’t miss do they?

Twitter seems to think Blue Ivy is the next big female rap star.

Blue Ivy: "Never seen a didnsusnsidjdjdrjdj in my whole life

Me: pic.twitter.com/KTmEKqHBxm — Moncada/Robert 2020 (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 7, 2017

jay z made 444

half of jay = blue

444/2 = 222

nba jam was 2 on 2

sound effect in nba jam = boomshakalaka — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy said she never seen a ceiling in her whole life…meaning she don't believe in limits #StayWoke — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 7, 2017

.@BET, listen up. Next year, you're gonna give Blue Ivy her THINGS. Best Female Hip Hop Artist is HERS in 2018. Understood? pic.twitter.com/ZlHvzpEGbb — timo (@whenyoupIayme) July 7, 2017

me @ miss Blue Ivy's freestyle even though I'm not entirely sure what baby girl is saying pic.twitter.com/sf4ok7QMMo — ♛ (@beytrash) July 7, 2017

"Boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka. Everything in shaka, everything in faka" Blue Ivy ATE this. pic.twitter.com/5fZG60d0g6 — pierce (@nicxbey) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy > Logic — Moncada/Robert 2020 (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: BOOM SHACKALACKA

Me: pic.twitter.com/k5jdy40Zpr — Vontay is typing… (@AyeYoVontay) July 7, 2017

ME: Blue Ivy rapping and it's fire? Timeline always gassing something

BLUE IVY: Boom shakalaka. Everything in shaka everything in faka

ME: pic.twitter.com/wKlaVEyhmF — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) July 7, 2017

Sounds like we have a star in the making.

