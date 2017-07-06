LISTEN: Blue Ivy Carter Raps on New ‘4:44’ Bonus Track

Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, seems to be getting an early start in following mom and dad’s footsteps in the music industry.
Hov’s album “4:44” released across additional music outlets outside of Tidal Friday and the five-year-old is featured on a bonus track called “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family.”
“4:44” was extremely successful, going platinum in less than a week. On top of the musical success for the Carters, Blue Ivy also just became an older sister to a set of twins.
The Carter family just doesn’t miss do they?
Twitter seems to think Blue Ivy is the next big female rap star.
Sounds like we have a star in the making.
