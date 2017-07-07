Ava DuVernay to Write, Direct ‘Central Park Five’ Drama for Netflix

Ava DuVerynay is writing and directing a five-episode drama based on the Central Park Five for Netflix.

The drama will be based on the true story of five teenagers, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise, who were wrongly convicted of raping Trusha Meili, a female jogger in Manhattans Central Park in 1989.

In 2002, Matias Reyes, admitted to comitting the crime and DNA evidence confirmed the confession. Reyes was a convicted murderer.

The group of men were exonerated in 2014.

“The story of the men known as Central Park Five has riveted me for more than two decades,” DuVernay said in a statement.

There hasn’t been an announcement about the release date or cast.

