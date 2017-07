What better place to go when your facing relationship drama than the Maury show?

Let Uncle Maury help you! @SummerOfMaury https://t.co/W47io1IXyH — The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) July 6, 2017

The answer is a bunch of places, but the thought of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian appearing on the “Maury Show” is too funny to pass up.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were all over the net this week after Rob used social media to call out Blac Chyna about not being committed to their family.

Say what you want, this would be a television spectacle.

