Police: Two Men Shot Dead in District Heights After Verbal Altercation

Two men were shot dead outside an apartment complex in District Heights after two groups of men apparently got into a verbal altercation, according to Prince George’s County police.

The victims were 34-year-old Phillip Michael of Southeast, D.C., and 31-year-old Kenneth Edmonds of District Heights.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of Atwood Street in District Height at 12:55 a.m. Thursday morning and discovered the victims lying on the street of the apartment complex, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides within the City of District Heights.

