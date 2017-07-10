Blac Chyna Speaks out on GMA, Files Restraining Order Against Rob

July 10, 2017 8:48 AM
Blac Chyna and her attorney Lisa Bloom appeared on “Good Morning America,” Monday morning to speak out for the first time since Robert Kardashian went on a social media rant against her, revealing explicit photos and more.

In court documents obtained by TMZ,she accuses Kardashian of physical abuse.

For the time being, Chyna is filing a temporary restraining order against Kardashian. She also says no one from the family has reached out to her.

“I was devastated pf course. I was like how could someone post these pictures of me and I’m like…wow..okay…this a person that I trusted…I just felt..betrayed,” Chyna said.

Rob could be in serious trouble because he posted nude photos of Chyna, which could be classified as revenge porn.

“In California revenge porn is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse,” said Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

The full interview will air Monday evening.

