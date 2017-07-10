Blac Chyna Speaks out on GMA, Files Restraining Order Against Rob

Blac Chyna and her attorney Lisa Bloom appeared on “Good Morning America,” Monday morning to speak out for the first time since Robert Kardashian went on a social media rant against her, revealing explicit photos and more.

In court documents obtained by TMZ,she accuses Kardashian of physical abuse.

For the time being, Chyna is filing a temporary restraining order against Kardashian. She also says no one from the family has reached out to her.

“I was devastated pf course. I was like how could someone post these pictures of me and I’m like…wow..okay…this a person that I trusted…I just felt..betrayed,” Chyna said.

Rob could be in serious trouble because he posted nude photos of Chyna, which could be classified as revenge porn.

“In California revenge porn is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse,” said Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

The full interview will air Monday evening.

