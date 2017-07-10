Volunteer at WPGC’s Community Cuts for Kids

Calling all barbers and stylists! WPGC needs your help sending students back to school in style.

Community Cuts for Kids provides haircuts and styling for children and teens returning to school for the fall. If you are a licensed barber or stylist and willing to donate your services, fill out the volunteer form here.

The event takes place at the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC) in Southeast D.C. on Saturday, August 27, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Hang with Craig Blac and other WPGC on-air personalities and give back to the community at Community Cuts for Kids, sponsored by The Craig Shields Foundation and WPGC 95.5.

