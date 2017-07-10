Kendrick Lamar to Open ‘DAMN.’ Pop-Up Shops

By Abby Hassler

Kendrick Lamar is currently on his DAMN. tour and announced Monday that he will be opening up pop-up shops across the nation this summer.

Lamar announced the locations via an interactive map on his site. The D.C. pop up is on July 21 at the footwear and clothing store UBIQ — at 3124 M St. NW. — from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check out the full list of dates and cities below.

7/14 – Dallas, TX @ BLK MKT

7/15 – Houston, TX @ The Tipping Point

7/17 – Atlanta, GA @ 117 MLK Dr. NW

7/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ubiq

7/20-7/23 – New York, NY @ 39 Spring Street

7/21 – Washington, DC @ Ubiq

7/22 – Boston, MA @ Concepts

7/25 – Toronto, ON@ Livestock

7/27 – Chicago @ Norte

7/29 – Denver, CO @ Abstract

8/1 – Seattle, WA @ Alive & Well

8/2 – Vancouver, BC @Livestock

8/4 – San Francisco, CA @45 Wentworth Place

8/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Institution

8/6-8/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blends

8/24- Montreal, QC @TBD

9/2- Miami, FL @ TBD