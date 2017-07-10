Lonzo Ball Prefers 21 Savage’s ‘ISSA’ to Hov’s ‘4:44’

Lonzo Ball, the 2nd pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, caused a stir on social media Sunday night when he tweeted out “Issa > 4:44.”
21 Savage dropped “Issa Album” July 7, the Atlanta rapper’s debut album consists of a lot of trap-turn up music which suits the younger generation. There isn’t much substance in the lyrics but the beats and melodies are hard.
JAY-Z’s “4:44” on the other hand is an album for the mature audiences, with the veteran rapping about financial responsibility and the importance of good credit.
Ball’s preference can probably be chalked up to a generational thing, but that didn’t stop people from sharing their opinions on his musical taste.
Ball, the second pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, has already had an interesting start to his career–beginning his career with a lackluster game, and following up with a triple double.
