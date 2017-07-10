Lonzo Ball Prefers 21 Savage’s ‘ISSA’ to Hov’s ‘4:44’

Lonzo Ball, the 2nd pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, caused a stir on social media Sunday night when he tweeted out “Issa > 4:44.”

Issa > 4:44 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 9, 2017

21 Savage dropped “Issa Album” July 7, the Atlanta rapper’s debut album consists of a lot of trap-turn up music which suits the younger generation. There isn’t much substance in the lyrics but the beats and melodies are hard.

JAY-Z’s “4:44” on the other hand is an album for the mature audiences, with the veteran rapping about financial responsibility and the importance of good credit.

Ball’s preference can probably be chalked up to a generational thing, but that didn’t stop people from sharing their opinions on his musical taste.

Lonzo…I'm trying to be on your side and I'm rooting for you but…no lol https://t.co/K2Rwlsh5kF — Khaneal (@RealTiLNeal) July 9, 2017

As a #TripleBHive representer, the views and opinions of rap music by Lonzo don't necessarily represent those of the Hive. https://t.co/vJWCh4gN12 — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 9, 2017

time to go back to college to understand how the greater than and less than symbols work… pic.twitter.com/Ztsskd1mVp — iPodKingCarter (@iPodKingCarter) July 9, 2017

Do you realize the greatness of Lavar Ball, that man is Paul Heyman status. he made lonzo tweet this to forget about him going 2 for 15 — Ahmed/A&R/6ig 6iz (@big_business_) July 9, 2017

Ball, the second pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, has already had an interesting start to his career–beginning his career with a lackluster game, and following up with a triple double.

