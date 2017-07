Two men were shot and killed Sunday night near a Popeyes in Suitland, Maryland, according to Prince George’s County police.

The shooting occurred at 4621 Silver Hill Road at about 7:30 p.m.

Police announced one man dead at the scene, the other died later at the hospital.

We are on scene of a homicide investigation in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road. PIO heading to the scene. pic.twitter.com/jIoQu5IsLz — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 10, 2017

One of the victims ran into the Popeyes after he was shot, NBC Washington reports.

The men haven’t been identified.

