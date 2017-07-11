Maia Campbell Refuses LL Cool J’s Offer of Help (Watch)

It looks like Maia Campbell doesn’t want LL Cool J’s help.

LL reached out to help his former “In the House” co-star after a video emerged of the former actress and model hanging around East Atlanta, missing several of her front teeth and seemingly under the influence of something as she asked for crack.

As Straight from the A reports, LL asked for Maia’s contact information in a now-deleted Instagram post.

He also tweeted about the viral video.

Instead of pulling out your phone and filming someone who's obviously having trouble. Maybe lend a helping hand? A kind word? @MaiaCampbell — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 10, 2017

But it seems Maia doesn’t want LL’s help. In a new video, she says, “Look bro, I love you. I don’t need help,” she says. “I’m good.” Instead, she asks LL to do “a benefit concert for mental health.”

Looks like LL got the message.

You can't help someone who doesn't want your help. — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 11, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter