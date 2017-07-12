Police Investigating If District Heights Shooter Acted in Self Defense

Prince George’s County police are investigating whether a deadly shooting in District Heights was justified.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Forest Park Drive for the report of a shooting early Tuesday morning. They found 29-year-old Traumone Lesene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

They found a second man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are not considered life-threatining.

Investigators are determining whether the shooter’s actions were justified, police say.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

