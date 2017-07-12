Quavo’s New Diamond Grills Are Insane (Watch)

Migos are at their peak right now, and they’re taking full advantage of their hard-earned success. Quavo just treated himself to a set of icy new grills from jeweler to the stars Johnny Dang.

It’s not the first time Quavo has dropped serious cash on some jewelry. He threw down $35,000 for an iced-out Napoleon chain back in April.

Related: Migos’ Quavo Drops $35k on Napoleon Chain

The diamond grills cover the rapper’s top and bottom teeth. And it looks like Offset is up next.

“I got the pleasure of making yet another grill for my boy @quavohuncho of @migos. @offsetyrn next…stay tuned! #johnnydangandco #grillz #diamondboyz,” Dang wrote in the caption of his Instagram video.

Check out the sparkle on those grills in Quavo’s video below.

😷🤧🤢🤒 A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

(h/t XXL)

Follow @WPGC on Twitter