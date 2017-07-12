WATCH: Conor McGregor to Floyd Mayweather Jr.: ‘Dance for me, boy”

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. had their first major promotional event for their long-awaited bout going down August 26.
During the event, McGregor used language that caught the attention of many.
While Mayweather Jr. was shadowboxing, McGregor rooted him on saying, “Dance for me, boy!”
“Dance for me, son! Dance for me!” McGregor continued.
It didn’t take long for the internet to point out the racial undertones in McGregor’s directions.
It’s quite simple: It’s not smart for a white man to call a person of color “boy.” It’s worse when you’re telling the “boy” to dance.
In McGregor’s defense, there seems to be a cultural divide between his Irish roots and the American vernacular.
The two will be able to work out any issues when they square off later this summer.
Check out how the internet reacted:
