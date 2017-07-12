WATCH: Conor McGregor to Floyd Mayweather Jr.: ‘Dance for me, boy”

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. had their first major promotional event for their long-awaited bout going down August 26.

During the event, McGregor used language that caught the attention of many.

While Mayweather Jr. was shadowboxing, McGregor rooted him on saying, “Dance for me, boy!”

“Dance for me, son! Dance for me!” McGregor continued.

It didn’t take long for the internet to point out the racial undertones in McGregor’s directions.

It’s quite simple: It’s not smart for a white man to call a person of color “boy.” It’s worse when you’re telling the “boy” to dance.

In McGregor’s defense, there seems to be a cultural divide between his Irish roots and the American vernacular.

The two will be able to work out any issues when they square off later this summer.

Check out how the internet reacted:

I aint like that "Dance for me boy" comment by McGregor. Fuck outta here. Don't call no black man a boy. — The Last Dragon (@TheSunGod__) July 11, 2017

I know this isn't a popular opinion in Ireland but come on lads, we absolutely CANNOT condone this. It's awful.https://t.co/smp3Dh1zb3 — Shauna Malwae-Tweet (@TVsCarlKinsella) July 12, 2017

McGregor "Dance for me boy" line contained a racial undertone. Regardless of his intentions that was very insensitive of him. — FOmar18 (@fuadomar14) July 11, 2017

mcgregor's out here saying "dance for me, boy" in the press conference lol…yeah floyd's gotta go to work — jesse bernard (@MarvinsCorridor) July 12, 2017

Here is 28-year-old Conor McGregor telling 40-year-old Floyd Mayweather "Dance for me, boy." pic.twitter.com/ocIVgk4oOE — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 12, 2017

When Conor Mcgregor said "Dance for me, boy" to Mayweather . . . pic.twitter.com/AaATPOBHul — Carlos (@OsoFresh138) July 11, 2017

