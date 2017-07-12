Watch Mike Epps Original Audition for ‘Next Friday’

(Warning: The video contains explicit language.)
It’s easy to see why Mike Epps landed the role of Day-Day in “Next Friday” after footage of his audition leaked.
The guy is hilarious.
Epps replaced Chris Tucker as Ice Cube’s right-hand-man in the “Friday” series.
You can literally hear the people in the background bursting in laughter from Epps’ audition.
“Friday” has already spawned two sequels:” “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next,” which both include Epps. Three movies weren’t enough as people are asking for the newest installment film too…we’ll see what happens.
