Watch Mike Epps Original Audition for ‘Next Friday’

July 12, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Friday, Ice Cube, mike epps

(Warning: The video contains explicit language.)

It’s easy to see why Mike Epps landed the role of Day-Day in “Next Friday” after footage of his audition leaked.

The guy is hilarious.

Epps replaced Chris Tucker as Ice Cube’s right-hand-man in the “Friday” series.

You can literally hear the people in the background bursting in laughter from Epps’ audition.

“Friday” has already spawned two sequels:” “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next,” which both include Epps. Three movies weren’t enough as people are asking for the newest installment film too…we’ll see what happens.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live