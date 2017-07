Krispy Kreme is ruining our summer diets with a new special in honor of its 80th birthday.

The chain is selling a dozen of its original glazed donuts for the price of one — 80 cents — on Friday, July 14.

.@Shaq kicked off the #OriginalGlazed Doughnut's bday. Celebrate Friday- buy any dozen, get an Original Glazed dozen for 80 cents (US/CAN). pic.twitter.com/cbR1tgmW7y — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 10, 2017

The catch? They’re only available to customers who get a regular-price dozen as well.

So good luck with that beach body.

Find the nearest Krispy Kreme to you with this map.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter