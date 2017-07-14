Meek Mill Drops ‘Issues’ Starring Lambos, Yachts and Girls

Meek shows off his baller status. July 14, 2017 12:43 PM
Meek Mill has dropped a video for his new single, “Issues” this morning (July 14).

Shot in Miami, the video showcases all things shot-caller: Lambos, yachts, SeaDoos, and lots of bikini-clad women.

“Issues” is the latest single from Mill’s third full-length album, Wins and Losses, which is set for a July 21 release. In to the new single, Meek unveiled the album’s tracklist which finds features with Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Future, Yo Gotti and Rick Ross, The-Dream and more.

Wins and Losses Tracklist

  1. “Wins & Losses”
  2. “Heavy Heart”
  3. “F*** That Check Up” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
  4. “Whatever You Need” Feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla Sign
  5. “1942 Flows”
  6. “Issues”
  7. “We Ball” Feat. Young Thug
  8. “These Scars” Feat. Future & Guordan Banks
  9. “Connect the Dots” Feat. Yo Gotti & Rick Ross
  10. “Fall Thru”
  11. “Never Lose” Feat. Lihtz Kamraz
  12. “Glow Up”
  13. “Young Black America” Feat. The-Dream
  14. “Open” Feat. Verse Simmonds
  15. “Ball Player” Feat. Quavo
  16. “Made It From Nothing” Feat. Teyana Taylor & Rick Ross
  17. “Price”
