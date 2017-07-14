PHOTO: Beyoncé Shares First Photo of Twins

July 14, 2017 7:46 AM
Filed Under: Beyoncé, Beyonce

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s 1-month-old twins have made their Instagram debut!

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

HOW.STUNNING.IS.THIS.PORTRAIT?!

The picture, posted shortly after 1 a.m., garnered over a million likes in less than an hour and hasn’t really slowed down.



The photo is actually the first actual confirmation of the birth from the Carters.

Happy birthday to Sir Carter and Rumi!

The Beyhive came out strong in support, as usual.

