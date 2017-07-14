PHOTO: Beyoncé Shares First Photo of Twins

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s 1-month-old twins have made their Instagram debut!
HOW.STUNNING.IS.THIS.PORTRAIT?!
The picture, posted shortly after 1 a.m., garnered over a million likes in less than an hour and hasn’t really slowed down.
“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾,” Queen Bey captioned the photo.
The photo is actually the first actual confirmation of the birth from the Carters.
Happy birthday to Sir Carter and Rumi!
The Beyhive came out strong in support, as usual.
