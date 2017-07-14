PHOTO: Beyoncé Shares First Photo of Twins

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s 1-month-old twins have made their Instagram debut!

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

HOW.STUNNING.IS.THIS.PORTRAIT?!

The picture, posted shortly after 1 a.m., garnered over a million likes in less than an hour and hasn’t really slowed down.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾,” Queen Bey captioned the photo.

The photo is actually the first actual confirmation of the birth from the Carters.

Happy birthday to Sir Carter and Rumi!

The Beyhive came out strong in support, as usual.

Welcome to this world beatiful twins, Sir and Rumi Carter 👶🏽👶🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/LHFMziolG4 — Beyoncé News (@TheYonceNews) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? pic.twitter.com/UTOvLLupP4 — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 14, 2017

beyoncé actually invented motherhood tbh. pic.twitter.com/BghJelCf6w — king crissle (@crissles) July 14, 2017

