PHOTOS: The Best of ‘Black Love Day’ on Twitter

Twitter was so cute on Thursday for #BlackLoveDay it could have made any heart melt.
In the spirit of love, we’ve compiled some of the cutest posts from Twitter.
My best friend & I are coming up on our one-year anniversary! Happy #BlackLoveDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BBYypH9XNX
— Elle Woods (@amberdebanks) July 14, 2017
when it's #BlackLoveDay on twitter and you see all the beautiful black couples pic.twitter.com/ZE44AWPeuJ
— m.k (@maritzah_k) July 13, 2017
happy #BlackLoveDay @MrWorkSmarter aka my chocolate daddy pic.twitter.com/oHH4HzfUUY
— La Bronze James (@jackieaina) July 13, 2017
So I just found out it's #BlackLoveDay… pic.twitter.com/hDW9b4Yc8q
— Toni (@t0nit0ne) July 13, 2017
Self love can be included with Black Love Is important to love yourself in a world that promotes colorism and anti blackness#BlackLoveDay pic.twitter.com/dBejF75zIB
— yo daddy (@SeeJay_25) July 14, 2017
Married for a year. He's my favorite person in the whole world. #BlackLoveDay pic.twitter.com/3uJFPVi4wV
— Naturally Cherri (@CherriBMBShell) July 13, 2017
Happy #BlackLoveDay to my King and thank you for showing me love and understanding from day 1 💕 pic.twitter.com/30Lj7vXbGy
— ☀️ (@Maya_Papaya8) July 13, 2017
#BlackLoveDay ❤️ My bestfriend, my lover, my lifelong partner! I love you baby ☺️😭💙 pic.twitter.com/xTZ6Ki9RcO
— Chelsea Cobb (@chelscierra_) July 14, 2017
It's #BlackLoveDay ? I was looking for a reason to post my 💜 pic.twitter.com/wzAkWWb68S
— Black Bill Gates (@SweetGabriellee) July 13, 2017
Celebrating #BlackLoveDay pic.twitter.com/tT8dkz1neO
— kumi (@ki) July 13, 2017
Perfect timing…It's always a good time witcha. #BlackLoveDay pic.twitter.com/Y7lLcqjgi1
— chara (@polly_dollface) July 13, 2017
My best friend, boyfriend, then soon to be Husband forever 🖤#BlackLoveDay pic.twitter.com/mJGYhQ3j42
— T Idol (@TerenceHeard) July 14, 2017
Me scrolling through #BlackLoveDay
I love expressions of Black love. Hopefully I do my own soon enough. pic.twitter.com/dYliS1ANtK
— Darius Lovehall (@Mr_Unavailable) July 13, 2017
Did I miss #BlackLoveDay 👀😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/d3B6rZyWx7
— VICKYLOGAN (@victoriouslogan) July 14, 2017
Heard it's #BlackLoveDay 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/6jgs4ak9b3
— danielle lynette. 🦋 (@proteauxtype) July 13, 2017
Good luck to all of the black lovers that shared their beautiful romances with the world!
