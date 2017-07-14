PHOTOS: The Best of ‘Black Love Day’ on Twitter

July 14, 2017 12:12 PM

Twitter was so cute on Thursday for #BlackLoveDay it could have made any heart melt.

In the spirit of love, we’ve compiled some of the cutest posts from Twitter.

Good luck to all of the black lovers that shared their beautiful romances with the world!

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live