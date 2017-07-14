PHOTOS: The Best of ‘Black Love Day’ on Twitter

Twitter was so cute on Thursday for #BlackLoveDay it could have made any heart melt.

In the spirit of love, we’ve compiled some of the cutest posts from Twitter.

My best friend & I are coming up on our one-year anniversary! Happy #BlackLoveDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BBYypH9XNX — Elle Woods (@amberdebanks) July 14, 2017

when it's #BlackLoveDay on twitter and you see all the beautiful black couples pic.twitter.com/ZE44AWPeuJ — m.k (@maritzah_k) July 13, 2017

Self love can be included with Black Love Is important to love yourself in a world that promotes colorism and anti blackness#BlackLoveDay pic.twitter.com/dBejF75zIB — yo daddy (@SeeJay_25) July 14, 2017

Married for a year. He's my favorite person in the whole world. #BlackLoveDay pic.twitter.com/3uJFPVi4wV — Naturally Cherri (@CherriBMBShell) July 13, 2017

Happy #BlackLoveDay to my King and thank you for showing me love and understanding from day 1 💕 pic.twitter.com/30Lj7vXbGy — ☀️ (@Maya_Papaya8) July 13, 2017

#BlackLoveDay ❤️ My bestfriend, my lover, my lifelong partner! I love you baby ☺️😭💙 pic.twitter.com/xTZ6Ki9RcO — Chelsea Cobb (@chelscierra_) July 14, 2017

It's #BlackLoveDay ? I was looking for a reason to post my 💜 pic.twitter.com/wzAkWWb68S — Black Bill Gates (@SweetGabriellee) July 13, 2017

My best friend, boyfriend, then soon to be Husband forever 🖤#BlackLoveDay pic.twitter.com/mJGYhQ3j42 — T Idol (@TerenceHeard) July 14, 2017

Me scrolling through #BlackLoveDay I love expressions of Black love. Hopefully I do my own soon enough. pic.twitter.com/dYliS1ANtK — Darius Lovehall (@Mr_Unavailable) July 13, 2017

Good luck to all of the black lovers that shared their beautiful romances with the world!

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter