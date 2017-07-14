WATCH: Two Officers Unknowingly Pull Over Black State Attorney

The Orlando Police Department recently released video of a couple of their officers unknowingly pulling over Aramis Ayala, Florida’s first and only black state attorney.

In the video, Ayala appears prepared to deal with any issues the officers had, with her license already in her hands as one of the officers approached the vehicle.

“What agency are you with?” he asks Ayala, looking at her license.

“I’m a state attorney,” she responds.

You can feel the energy shift after the officer learns he just pulled over a state attorney.

“Alright, thank you. Your tag didn’t come back. Never seen that before. … We’re good now,” he responded.

Ayala wasn’t quite satisfied with the quick explanation though, asking for further clarity.

“What was the tag run for” she asks.

The officer sounds a bit nervous at this point, stuttering in his explanation.

“Oh, we run tags all the time. That’s how we figure out if, you know, cars are stolen and that sort of thing. Also, the windows were really dark. I don’t have a tint measure, but that’s another reason for the stop,” he says.

Ayala proceeds to ask for the officers’ identification cards.

She has reached out to The Washington Post and said the traffic stop was “consistent with Florida law.”

The Orlando Police Department released the following statement:

As you can see in the video, the window tint was dark, and officers would not have been able to tell who, or how many people, were in the vehicle,” the department said in a statement. “No complaint has been filed in reference to this traffic stop.

