WATCH: Blac Chyna’s Mom Posts Transphobic Rant Against Caitlyn Jenner

(Warning: The video contains offensive and explicit language.)

The Blac Chyna-Kardashian beef just took an ugly turn. Chyna’s mother, Shalana Hunter (aka Tokyo Toni) posted a video in which she says transphobic and offensive things about Caitlyn Jenner.

#blacchyna mama goes in on #caitlynjenner A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

The rant is apparently retalition over a recent interview done by Jenner on “The View.” In the interview, Jenner is asked about Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s relationship.

“Rob was stupid for doing that and he kind of apologized. I really have not had much of a relation- I’ve never met Blac Chyna,” she said. “I’ve never met [Dream]. Rob, I haven’t really had a serious conversation with in years. So I’ve kind of been out of that scene so I really can’t comment on what’s going on there.”

Regardless of which side you stand on, Tokyo Toni was 100% in the wrong for her homophobic and transphobic comments. The video is cringeworthy and definitely not a good look for Chyna.

