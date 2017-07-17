Former Prince Geoge’s Co. School Board Member: Board is ‘Dysfunctional’

The Prince George’s County Public School system has been under public scrutiny lately after the State Board of Education voted to launch a third-party investigation into the county’s grading practices.

Now, a resignation letter obtained by Fox 5 D.C. shows a former member of the Prince George’s County School Board critiquing practices of the board, calling it “dysfunctional” among other critiques.

In her June letter Beverly Anderson writes about ” the School System’s lack of a coherent educational plan,” and ” lack of a thoughtful budget to support the educational needs of all of our children.”

Anderson resigned shortly after a state investigation was declared for the county’s grade fixing practices. She was the only board member to not publicly take a side in connection to the claims, according to Fox 5 D.C.

““We have a dysfunctional board possibly because too many of the members are compromised or have conflicts of interest; an angry student body because we have not figured out how to incorporate some of their good ideas into our practices; unhappy parents because we do not solve in an efficient manner classroom or administrative problems impacting their children; and an apathetic teaching force. This scenario must change,” Anderson wrote.

Read the full letter here.

