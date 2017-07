By Abby Hassler

Meek Mill will drop his new album Wins and Losses this Friday (July 21). Ahead of the record’s arrival, the rapper shared “Chapter One: The Rebirth” from his movie by the same name.

In the video, a young man races into and through a hospital, frantically looking for someone, who turns out to be a young woman about to give birth.

Watch “Chapter One: The Rebirth” here. (Explicit lyrics)