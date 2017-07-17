O.J. Simpson’s Parole Hearing to Be Aired Live

Viewers will get a chance to see if O. J. Simpson a.k.a “The Juice” will have a chance of early release from prison for his 33-year sentence for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

That’s right, multiple television networks will air live coverage of his parole hearing, according to The Wrap’s Carli Velocci.

O.J. Simpson up for parole in Nevada robbery; good chance he'll be released. https://t.co/SegFPEd4ni — The Associated Press (@AP) July 17, 2017

The hearing is set to take place 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Thursday, July 20 from Nevada. ESPN has reportedly set aside 90-minutes to cover the hearing under its “Outside the Lines” banner, according to Deadline.

The Nevada parole board is expected to decide when Simpson will be able to be released on the day of the hearing.

“Assuming that he’s behaved himself in prison, I don’t think it will be out of line for him to get parole,” said David Roger, the retired Clark County district attorney.

It seems The Juice has a decent chance at freedom come Thursday due to a clean record behind bars.

Guess we all have to wait and see.

