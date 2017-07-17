Parents Accuse R. Kelly of Holding Daughters in Abusive ‘Cult’

Shocking allegations against R. Kelly rocked the Internet Monday, when BuzzFeed News published an article in which parents accuse the R&B singer of holding their daughters against their will in an abusive “cult.”
BuzzFeed reporters conducted exclusive interviews with three members of Kelly’s inner circle and reviewed legal documents to find details confirming the parents’ worst fears.
The insiders revealed that six women, ages 18 to 31, live in the singer’s properties in Chicago and Atlanta, where he “controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.”
According to BuzzFeed, they have to ask permission to leave their assigned rooms and their cell phones are confiscated, so they’re unable to contact their friends or family.
Kelly was acquitted in 2008 on 14 charges of making child pornography in a case that centered on a videotape prosecutors said showed him having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
But as BuzzFeed notes, the trial “excluded claims made by girls or their parents that alleged Kelly regularly abused his position of fame and influence to pursue illegal sexual relationships with underage girls — which has also been the subject of a dozen or more civil lawsuits against Kelly that were settled out of court with cash payments from Kelly.”
Read the full story on BuzzFeed News.
See how people are reacting on social media below:
