PGPD Releases Video of Suspects Wanted in Suitland Double Homicide

July 17, 2017 12:55 PM
prince george's county police

Prince George’s County homicide detectives have released surveillance video of three suspects wanted in connection with a double homicide in Suitland last week.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road on July 9 for the report of a shooting. They found 22-year-old Vourtney Simms of 23rd Parkway in Temple Hills and 23-year-old Anthony Douglas of 28th Avenue in Marlow Heights dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred in an alleyway between two businesses.

In the video, you can see three suspects exiting a car then walking towards the victims. You can even see one of the victims running back to the car after the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

