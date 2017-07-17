WATCH: D.C. Police Destroy 62 ATVs, Dirt Bikes

D.C. Police destructed 62 ATVs and dirt bikes on Saturday which were either unregistered, abandoned, or seized through criminal investigation.
The department used a demolition machine to crush the material, producing over 14,000 pounds of recyclable metal.
Police usually auction seized firearms but took a different approach with the ATVs and dirt bikes.
“We hope those who recklessly operate these vehicles will see this as a symbolic gesture,” Chief Peter Newsham said.
