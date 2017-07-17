WATCH: D.C. Police Destroy 62 ATVs, Dirt Bikes

July 17, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: d.c. police, d.c. police atvs

D.C. Police destructed 62 ATVs and dirt bikes on Saturday which were either unregistered, abandoned, or seized through criminal investigation.

The department used a demolition machine to crush the material, producing over 14,000 pounds of recyclable metal.

Police usually auction seized firearms but took a different approach with the ATVs and dirt bikes.

“We hope those who recklessly operate these vehicles will see this as a symbolic gesture,” Chief Peter Newsham said.

