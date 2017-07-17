WATCH: D.C. Police Destroy 62 ATVs, Dirt Bikes

D.C. Police destructed 62 ATVs and dirt bikes on Saturday which were either unregistered, abandoned, or seized through criminal investigation.

“We hope those who recklessly operate these vehicles will see this as a symbolic gesture,”Chief Peter Newsham said re: destruction of ATVs. pic.twitter.com/7XNutiKjD9 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 15, 2017

The department used a demolition machine to crush the material, producing over 14,000 pounds of recyclable metal.

Police usually auction seized firearms but took a different approach with the ATVs and dirt bikes.

“We hope those who recklessly operate these vehicles will see this as a symbolic gesture,” Chief Peter Newsham said.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter