WATCH: Dancer Pulls Adorable Choreo-Proposal

We may have just witnessed the cutest proposal of the year.

Phil Wright, a choreographer residing from Miami, decided to use a dance routine as a way to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Liai.

You can feel the love between the pair as they dance to John Legend’s “You & I,” while an entire class watches. As the song nears its end, Wright gets down on one knee as Liai has her back turned.

Once she turns around, she is overtaken with emotion, realizing what is going on.

Wright pops the question and she says yes, to the audience’s liking. The crowd then erupts in applause and the two dancers embrace each other.

The moment was really, really cute.

To make things even better, John Legend has endorsed the union, tweeting “Beautiful,” along with the video. Not a bad start to the couple’s engagement.

