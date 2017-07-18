D.C. Police Make Arrest in Shooting of One-Year-Old Boy

Eight days after a baby boy was shot in his stroller in Northeast, D.C. police have made an arrest.

One-year-old Jeremiah White was being pushed in a stroller by his dad when an argument between three men erupted in gunfire near their home at 13th and I Streets NE, NBC Washington reports. Jeremiah was hit by a stray bullet.

Shardai White, the boy’s mom, told NBC, “The doctors found one bullet and fragments of another. Basically, he has three holes and he got shot twice.”

Thankfully, after emergency surgery, Jeremiah has made a full recovery and is back to normal. The community has come together to donate to a GoFundMe to help pay the emergency medical expenses.

Chief of Police Peter Newsham announced Tuesday that D.C. police had made an arrest in the case — 39-year-old Derrick Damon Watson of Northeast D.C. He is charged with 27-year-old

As promised, we've arrested someone for shooting this 1-year-old. Stay tuned for a live press conference today at 11:30. https://t.co/JZxQ64LxQT — Peter Newsham (@pnewsham2) July 18, 2017

Police arrested 39-year-old Derrick Damon Watson early Tuesday morning and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. There is an additional arrest warrant out for 27-year-old Saheed Washington Sulu.

Chief Newsham is asking the public to help identify the third person in the below video.

Arrested: Derrick Damon Watson

Wanted: Saheed Washington Sulu

Person of Interest we need to identify, here: https://t.co/lsBRdAsVcE — Peter Newsham (@pnewsham2) July 18, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter