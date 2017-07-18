Greenbelt Chearleading Team Accuses Chipotle of Racism

The Greenbelt Boys and Girls Club Cheerleading Team says the staff at a Chipotle treated its members with “hostility and hatred” at a fundraising event Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the team’s coach, Tatjana Dale, says management canceled the fundraiser and made racially offensive comments to the cheerleaders and their families.

“This past Sunday we had a scheduled fundraiser at the Chipotle in Greenbelt. Early into the event, the managers decided to cancel our fundraiser. The reason they cited? They said we couldn’t know all of the people who came in with flyers because they were not all Black. They asked a White customer and Hispanic customers if they truly supported us and questioned how they knew us. They claim they asked because these customers ‘didn’t look like they knew us.'”

According to coach, staff called the police on the team several times in an attempt to get them kicked out.

“The Chipotle staff called the police claiming that we were trying to fight the employees, attempted to get us kicked off of their property even though we had just purchased food and were OUTSIDE the restaurant, and even yelled in the cheerleaders faces. The staff and more importantly managers who were on duty were extremely immature, combative, and hateful.”

Read the coach’s full post below:

Chipotle denied the racism accusations in the following statement released to WUSA 9:

“Thank you for your inquiry. Every year, Chipotle hosts thousands of fundraisers for community organizations and they are intended to be a positive and community-strengthening experience. In fact, this restaurant has partnered with this organization multiple times before and we are sorry to hear that a reminder of our policy from an employee escalated into a situation. While we will not get into the details of the escalation, our employee did call the police out of an abundance of caution to ensure the security of employees and guests and we stand by our employees who followed protocol to ensure a safe and positive guest experience for all involved. The incident was absolutely not racially motivated and the fundraiser was eventually cancelled after a refusal to follow our fundraiser policy on site. Fundraiser proceeds up until that point will go to the organization. Chipotle has regularly partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America in Maryland and nationwide for fundraisers and will continue to do so in the future.”

