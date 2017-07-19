Chance the Rapper’s Newest Fan: Bryce Harper

July 19, 2017 8:07 PM
Filed Under: Bryce Harper, chance the rapper

WASHINGTON — Chance the Rapper is arguably the biggest hip hop artist in America right now, give or take a few Kendrick Lamars.

Bryce Harper is among the biggest baseball stars in America right now, give or take a few Mike Trouts (or Giancarlo Stantons, or Aaron Judges).

The pairing seems inevitable when you think about it, but before it happened, you’d probably never thought about it. Or maybe you had. But I hadn’t.

Anyway, here’s Bryce Harper giving a locker-room interview wearing Chance the Rapper’s famous “3” hat.

If he wears that hat a few more times, we might have to start calling him … Bryce the Harper.

Sorry.

Follow WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live