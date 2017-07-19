Hip-Hop and R&B Now Most Consumed Music Genre in U.S.

It’s been a longtime coming, but hip-hop and R&B are now the most popular music genres in the United States.

Nielsen Music runs a comprehensive report of the music consumed in America and for the first time in the report’s history, hip-hop and R&B have leapfrogged rock as the most consumed genre in the states.

Hip-hop and R&B topped the list at 25.1 [recent compared to rock at 23 percent.

The report looked at total song consumption, including digital streams. Rock still leads the way in physical album sales at 40 percent.

“It’s been an action-packed start to the year, with records broken, chart history made, and several categories growing quickly,” Nielsen stated.

Peep the ratings below.

