WATCH: Body Camera Shows Baltimore Officer Appear to Plant Evidence

The Baltimore Police department has some questions to answer.

Body camera footage shows an officer placing drugs into a trashcan, then leaving the immediate area to start recording with his body camera.

The cameras actually save 30 seconds of footage prior to their activation, resulting in the newly released footage, according to the Baltimore Sun’s Justin Fenton.

A man was actually arrested on drug related charges from the video and even jailed, but the case has since been dropped, Fenton reports.

Regardless of what exactly happened in the video, Fenton says it surely proves one thing; officers are aware that they can manipulate their body cam footage.

Read Fenton’s series of tweets combined below:

Body camera footage allegedly catches @BaltimorePolice misconduct. Email from public defender to other city defense attorneys. Footage shows officer placing drugs in trash; goes out to street, turns on camera, returns. Cams save 30 sec prior to activation, w/o sound. Man held on drug charges related to this vid since Jan on $50k bail he couldnt pay; @BaltimoreSAO called officer in another case days later. Whether drugs planted as public defender asserts, or drug discovery recreated, vid shows officers aware of how to manipulate body cams…Public defender says @BaltimoreSAO offered man charged in this case a 3 year plea deal, then time served after being walked thru the video. (Case was instead dropped after going up the chain of command)

