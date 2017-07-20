6 Teens from Burundi Robotics Team Missing After Competition in D.C.

Update: Two of the Burundi teenagers reported missing from an international competition in D.C. have been seen crossing the border into Canada, AP reports.

Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Aquita Brown says the search for the six teens is still ongoing, but police have no reason to suspect foul play in their disappearance.

Original Story:

Six teenage members of the Burundi robotics team are missing this week after participating in an international competition in D.C., the Washington Post reports.

D.C. Police tweeted the missing persons flier Wednesday, calling on the public for help finding the teens: two girls and four boys, ranging from 16 to 18 years old.

They went missing 7/18.

The teens traveled from the East African nation on one-year visas to participate in the math and science-focused FIRST Global Challenge, which drew robotics teams from more than 150 countries.

On Tuesday night, the competition’s organizers said the team’s mentor couldn’t find the teens.

Police are looking for 17-year-old girls Audrey Mwamikazi and Nice Munezero; 18-year-old boys Richard Irakoze and Aristide Irambona; 17-year-old Kevin Sabumukiza; and 16-year-old Don Ingabire.

