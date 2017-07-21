JAY-Z Drops ‘Bam’ Music Video with Damian Marley

By Abby Hassler

JAY-Z has released the visual video for his 4:44 track “Bam,” featuring acclaimed artist and son of the legendary Bob Marley, Damian Marley.

In the video, JAY-Z and Marley explore his father’s old Trenchtown neighborhood, as the music flows in and out, interspersed between the duo’s conversations about music, the island culture and their heritage.

“The prophets in the beginning were musicians. They were poets, writers. That’s what we’ve been tasked with in this life,” Jay-Z remarks at the beginning of the video. “We’re whistles. The wind goes through us, we make noise.”

Near the end, the video features Sister Nancy, whose single “Bam Bam” is sampled on JAY-Z’s track. Talking about her reggae classic, she tells JAY-Z, “That’s freestyle, ‘Bam Bam.’ I didn’t write it.”

