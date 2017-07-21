Queen Latifah on Her ‘Girls Trip’ Edges, Rebooting ‘Living Single’ & More

Rapper, singer, actress and producer Queen Latifah talked with Poet about her new movie “Girls Trip,” rebooting “Living Single” and more on WPGC Friday.

“Girls Trip” celebrates the power of female friendship, Latifah said. The movie shows how “your girls bring out the real in you, you know. You can’t fake and front in front of your girls.”

Latifah also spilled the story of an infamous boat trip with her father, in which they ran out of gas on the Hudson River.

The star’s father is a retired policeman, but that doesn’t stop her from speaking out on issues like police brutality. “Whenever anybody asks me about something, I keep it real.”

Catch Queen Latifah in “Girls Trip,” out now.

