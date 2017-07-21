The Day Usher, R. Kelly, and Kevin Hart Took a Major L Online

July 19, 2017 will probably be a day that Usher, Kevin Hart, and R. Kelly won’t be very fond of. It’s the day all three of them had major bombshell news drop about each of them and the internet showed no mercy.
It’s important to clarify that these are all allegations and could be farce…but..the jokes still gotta fly.
The accusations:
- Usher allegedly contracted a girl with herpes and paid her $1.1 million to stay quiet about it.
- Kevin Hart might have cheated on his pregnant fiance.
- R. Kelly is running a sex cult with young women.
The internet has been relentless, to say the least.
It’s a been week for black men. We gotta do better.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter