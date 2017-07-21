The Day Usher, R. Kelly, and Kevin Hart Took a Major L Online

July 19, 2017 will probably be a day that Usher, Kevin Hart, and R. Kelly won’t be very fond of. It’s the day all three of them had major bombshell news drop about each of them and the internet showed no mercy.

It’s important to clarify that these are all allegations and could be farce…but..the jokes still gotta fly.

The accusations:

Usher allegedly contracted a girl with herpes and paid her $1.1 million to stay quiet about it.

Kevin Hart might have cheated on his pregnant fiance.

R. Kelly is running a sex cult with young women.

The internet has been relentless, to say the least.

R.Kelly got girls trapped in the closet, Usher letting it burn, and Kevin hart over here like let me explain… wake up people pic.twitter.com/eDiadbmWok — Riley Demps (@rddemps) July 20, 2017

R. Kelly keeps women in a cult, Usher's spreading herpes, Kevin Hart cheated on his pregnant wife and OJ Simpson's getting parole… pic.twitter.com/PMTcQeF39l — Johnny McVey 💿 (@mrjohnnymac18) July 20, 2017

When you find out #R. Kelly has a cult, #Usher has herpes, and Kevin Hart cheated on his pregnant wife pic.twitter.com/twkGtSJ9wZ — Black Queen 👸🏽🥀 (@amour_key98) July 20, 2017

R. Kelly kidnapping mf's

Usher spreading herpes for 8 years

Kevin hart Cheating on his pregnant wife pic.twitter.com/la4r3DKZmZ — 🇯🇲 (@JonDoe_Simmons) July 19, 2017

Kevin Hart got caught cheatin

R. Kelly holding women hostage

Usher got Herpes

Me: pic.twitter.com/bDDWfcEZZC — Cliff Jackson (@CliffJackson___) July 19, 2017

Me seeing Usher and Kevin Hart trending then finding out why pic.twitter.com/dJXS5kRKVW — Wholesome Black Man (@devbs_) July 19, 2017

Mike Vick

R. Kelly

Kevin Hart

Usher….. This really ain't been Black men's week pic.twitter.com/FJnwnwafkJ — Drea (@ladycampbell3) July 19, 2017

WHAT IF KANYE WEST WAS PREDICTING THE R.KELLY,USHER,ROB KARDASHIAN, AND KEVIN HART INCIDENTS IN "GOLD DIGGER" pic.twitter.com/fYhbGmfEn1 — yung achoo (@achoouz) July 20, 2017

*OJ gets out*

OJ: What I miss

2017: Usher has herpes, kevin hart is cheating and r kelly has slaves in his house

OJ: #ojsimpsonparole pic.twitter.com/DMoCbLVnXO — GRAND POOBAH (@versionslayer) July 20, 2017

R Kelly has a cult, Kevin Hart cheated on his wife with a white girl & Usher has herpes. & all this came out in 2 DAYS! pic.twitter.com/AdCooUb758 — Royphael Saadiq (@GottaLoveRoy_) July 19, 2017

Kevin Hart, R. Kelly, and Usher walk into a bar….. Every female: pic.twitter.com/1KVcPRTjE5 — Bryce Cysm le 3🍚 (@_DjDskretion) July 19, 2017

UPDATE: -Mike Vick cooning

-R. Kelly got Pied Piper Cults

-Usher letting it burn

-Now Kevin Hart cheating on his pregnant wife w/ no tints pic.twitter.com/2qyKUerOnK — Harvey Specter™ (@theJay_Show) July 19, 2017

R. Kelly hold ppl hostage. Usher dick on fire. Kevin Hart been married for 2 mins & already cheating. Jesus take the wheel & crash this car. — Lo (@lonthecelebrity) July 19, 2017

Black men: Bruh why do all these girls think we trash most of us is nice dudes Twitter: R Kelly, Usher, Kevin Hart Black Men: pic.twitter.com/ZhzEWvYhZD — ktTHEINTELLECT (@intellectkt) July 20, 2017

women on twitter after finding out about R.Kelly, Usher, and Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/43RZhs2b66 — Nate (@NateMarinelli) July 19, 2017

"Men are Trash" Twitter after seeing all this news about R.Kelly, Usher, and Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/QXg9KRzWj9 — El Plaga (@LE_BONES) July 19, 2017

My mental state after this week:

OJ free

Usher got herpes

Kevin Hart cheated

R Kelly cult

Bella Thorne

Chad's death pic.twitter.com/496esl2y5L — b.b (@Benoo_Brown) July 21, 2017

First R Kelly keeping hoes hostage, Usher giving out herpes and now Kevin Hart cheating on his pregnant wife pic.twitter.com/M5crgulUuR — Libra Queen ❤ (@QueenBKC_81) July 19, 2017

R. Kelly got a whole cult. Usher paid a woman to hide that he gave her herpes. Kevin Hart apparently cheated on his pregnant wife. Damn pic.twitter.com/dahjSy43X7 — Karls (@karlanoellee) July 19, 2017

It’s a been week for black men. We gotta do better.

