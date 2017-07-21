SZA Joined by Travis Scott for ‘Love Galore’ on ‘Tonight Show’

By Hayden Wright

SZA is one of R&B’s fastest-rising stars and she was booked last night (July 20) for a high-profile gig on The Tonight Show. Host Jimmy Fallon described her album as “one of the year’s best” and she was joined by Travis Scott on the main stage at 30 Rockefeller Center.

They performed their duet “Love Galore” and the chemistry was crackling. The mid-tempo rap-sung collaboration was staged with flickering strobe lights and Travis wore a giant blinged-out cross.

Watch Travis and SZA’s performance here: