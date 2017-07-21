WATCH: Beyoncé, Solange, and Michelle Obama Casually Hang Out

July 21, 2017 12:07 PM
Footage has leaked of Beyoncé, Solange, and Michelle Obama hanging out and it’s the best thing ever.

They’re saying “Bye Felicia” in the video which is a classic line from the movie, “Friday.”

How amazing would it be to be in that room.

Beyoncé has long been a public supporter of the Obama family, attending his Barack’s first inauguration in 2008.

The Knowles sisters have since had several collaborative projects with the Obama family.

The video is much more satisfying than you’d expect.

