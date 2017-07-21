WATCH: Blue Ivy Carter Breaks Out the Dance Moves

Just a couple weeks ago, we discovered Blue Ivy Carter can spit bars when she hopped on her dad’s remastered version of “4:44.”

Now, the 5-year-old star is showing us she has some dance moves.

In the never before seen footage, a not-so-little Blue Ivy enthusiastically dances to what you have to assume is an audience of family members. The dancing lasts for a solid minute, so soak it up, folks.

Blue Ivy already has stans.

Blue Ivy really coming to take her mom's crown pic.twitter.com/e0K8L4ApfJ — ♕aidan (@finah) July 21, 2017

Singer. Rapper. Dancer. Blue Ivy Carter is the new supreme! 😍🙌😩 pic.twitter.com/wivr2t0Ean — anna (@nutellaANDpizza) July 21, 2017

Star in the making or star already made?

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter