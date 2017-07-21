WATCH: Blue Ivy Carter Breaks Out the Dance Moves

Just a couple weeks ago, we discovered Blue Ivy Carter can spit bars when she hopped on her dad’s remastered version of “4:44.”
Now, the 5-year-old star is showing us she has some dance moves.
In the never before seen footage, a not-so-little Blue Ivy enthusiastically dances to what you have to assume is an audience of family members. The dancing lasts for a solid minute, so soak it up, folks.
Blue Ivy already has stans.
Star in the making or star already made?
