WATCH: Blue Ivy Carter Breaks Out the Dance Moves

July 21, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Blue Ivy, Blue Ivy Carter
(Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Just a couple weeks ago, we discovered Blue Ivy Carter can spit bars when she hopped on her dad’s remastered version of “4:44.”

Now, the 5-year-old star is showing us she has some dance moves.

In the never before seen footage, a not-so-little Blue Ivy enthusiastically dances to what you have to assume is an audience of family members. The dancing lasts for a solid minute, so soak it up, folks.

Blue Ivy already has stans.

Star in the making or star already made?

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live