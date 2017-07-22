Longtime D.C. News Anchor Jim Vance Dead at 75

NBC Washington has announced that longtime anchor Jim Vance has passed away at 75. Vance publicly announced he was diagnosed with cancer back in May.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Jim Vance died this morning." https://t.co/XSdI4QxB5G — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) July 22, 2017

Vance anchored the 6 p.m. newscast on WRC-TV from 1969 to May of 2015, he is a staple in the local news scene.

Jackie Bradford, president and general manager of NBC4, released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken to announce that Jim Vance died this morning. For more than 45 years, Jim Vance was not only the soul of NBC4 but of the entire Washington area. His smooth voice, brilliant mind and unforgettable laugh leaves each of us with a tremendous void.Vance always celebrated the good and acknowledged the parts of life that didn’t go so well. That made him a great man. To everyone in the Washington area who is heartbroken today, please know we grieve right along with you. Jim loved his job, his family and Washington with all his heart, and we will all cherish the legacy he has left us forever.”

Vance’s former colleagues, public figures, and more have sent their condolences on social media.

He’s been part of D.C. my entire life. A legend, a broadcasting giant and a good man. My heart’s broken, too. RIP to the GOAT, Jim Vance: https://t.co/LxBHkdgySt — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

One of the best things about working at the NBC Wash Bureau was getting to know a legend like Jim Vance. RIP my friend. A whole city mourns — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 22, 2017

Jim Vance was not just a newscaster but a voice and leader of this city – a legend who will be missed greatly. pic.twitter.com/8bm1WGMHr5 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 22, 2017

Sad news. Our great News4 and community friend Jim Vance has died. An honor to have known & worked with him. pic.twitter.com/AeogiIHo19 — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) July 22, 2017

My friend. My mentor. I will miss you. Sad day. News4 Anchor Jim Vance Dies at 75. #JimVance #RIPJimVancehttps://t.co/ZH9hGPAnHp pic.twitter.com/CZNXunb7WH — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) July 22, 2017

RIP Jim Vance

Condolences to his family, friends and all of D.C. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 22, 2017

Rest In Peace Jim Vance. DC Legend — Kevin Chinn (@KChinn14) July 22, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter