Longtime D.C. News Anchor Jim Vance Dead at 75

NBC Washington has announced that longtime anchor Jim Vance has passed away at 75. Vance publicly announced he was diagnosed with cancer back in May.
Vance anchored the 6 p.m. newscast on WRC-TV from 1969 to May of 2015, he is a staple in the local news scene.
Jackie Bradford, president and general manager of NBC4, released the following statement:
“We are heartbroken to announce that Jim Vance died this morning. For more than 45 years, Jim Vance was not only the soul of NBC4 but of the entire Washington area. His smooth voice, brilliant mind and unforgettable laugh leaves each of us with a tremendous void.Vance always celebrated the good and acknowledged the parts of life that didn’t go so well. That made him a great man. To everyone in the Washington area who is heartbroken today, please know we grieve right along with you. Jim loved his job, his family and Washington with all his heart, and we will all cherish the legacy he has left us forever.”
Vance’s former colleagues, public figures, and more have sent their condolences on social media.
