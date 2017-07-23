PHOTO: Did Wale Cut His Dreads?

Could it be? Has Wale decided to cut his dreads?

“Man idk what I’m doin but I know I need to make changes .. find my happiness , could this be phase one? I’ll be leaving you guys for a while.. my friend @issarae says it’s time to change up .. my man @renaldowilliams says it’s time…🔵🌙” he captioned the photo.

The DMV rapper has had his signature dread hairstyle for several years but actually had a regular buzz when he was first..first..coming up. True Wale stays may remember those days.

He stirred up social media a few weeks back when he posted a throwback picture with short hair captioned, “Landover Landover.”

Guess we’ll have to wait and see if he took Issa Rae’s advice.