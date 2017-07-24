10-Year-Old Prince George’s Co. Girl Killed in Massachusetts Crash

A 10-year-old girl from New Carrollton, Maryland was struck and killed by a car on the Massachusetts Turnpike Sunday evening, police say.

The girl was in a car and exited when the occupants of the car were checking on another pulled over driver who had a flat tire, according to Massachusetts State Police.

She was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a New Hampshire man. The car swerved into the breakdown lane where the girl stood to avoid slowing traffic ahead.

The girl, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation, police say.

