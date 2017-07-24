PGPD Arrest Suspect in Suitland Double Homicide, Identify 2nd Suspect

Prince George’s County police have arrested one suspect in connection with a recent double homicide in Suitland and have released the name of photograph of a 2nd suspect.

19-year-old Jharrod Armstrong of the 1400 block of Fairmont Street in Northwest Washington is in police custody and police have a warrant out for 27-year-old Robert Suesbury of the 1600 block of Euclid Street in Northwest Washington.

Armstrong was taken into custody in D.C. and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County. Armstrong and Suesbury are both charged with first and second degree murder.

Investigators are also working to identify the third suspect in this case.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects last week.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road on July 9 for the report of a shooting.

They found 22-year-old Courtney Simms of 23rd Parkway in Temple Hills and 23-year-old Anthony Douglas of 28th Avenue in Marlow Heights dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred in an alleyway between two businesses, police say.

