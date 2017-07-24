Travis Scott Misses Performance at Kendrick Lamar D.C. Tour Stop

Travis Scott, one of the openers on Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” tour and a hip-hop superstar in his own respect. didn’t perform at the D.C. stop of the tour at the Verizon Center on Friday night.

Fans were’t pleased:

Scott could have had a legitimate reason though; his body guard and friend, Big Tony, reportedly passed away on the night of the concert.

The Houston native posted a series of photos in his honor one day after the scheduled tour stop.

We wouldn't mob with out your lead. Rip my dawg

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Big Tony forever

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

BIG TONY FOREVER

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Scott did perform at Bliss nightclub early Saturday morning and apologized to fans about his no-show but didn’t elaborate on the reason why. At least his DMV fans got to see something.

