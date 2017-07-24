Travis Scott Misses Performance at Kendrick Lamar D.C. Tour Stop

Travis Scott, one of the openers on Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” tour and a hip-hop superstar in his own respect. didn’t perform at the D.C. stop of the tour at the Verizon Center on Friday night.

Fans were’t pleased:

Travis Scott for "unforeseen circumstances" misses his D.C. date on DAMN Tour. Crowd reaction. pic.twitter.com/yQsAPe2oUI — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) July 22, 2017

Scott could have had a legitimate reason though; his body guard and friend, Big Tony, reportedly passed away on the night of the concert.

The Houston native posted a series of photos in his honor one day after the scheduled tour stop.

U gon be my guardian angel for life bro. I love u mannnnnnnnnnnnn I want u to know that. We all do broooooooooooooooooooooooooo I'm hurt Rest In Peace To my dawg big Tony #Beardmob A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 22, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

We wouldn't mob with out your lead. Rip my dawg A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 22, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Big Tony forever A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 22, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

BIG TONY FOREVER A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 22, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Scott did perform at Bliss nightclub early Saturday morning and apologized to fans about his no-show but didn’t elaborate on the reason why. At least his DMV fans got to see something.

Travis Scott performing at

BLISS Nightclub in Washington pic.twitter.com/DSzGU9wk4j — FTP Flame 🎪 (@FTPflame) July 22, 2017

