Travis Scott Misses Performance at Kendrick Lamar D.C. Tour Stop

Travis Scott, one of the openers on Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” tour and a hip-hop superstar in his own respect. didn’t perform at the D.C. stop of the tour at the Verizon Center on Friday night.
Fans were’t pleased:
Scott could have had a legitimate reason though; his body guard and friend, Big Tony, reportedly passed away on the night of the concert.
The Houston native posted a series of photos in his honor one day after the scheduled tour stop.
Scott did perform at Bliss nightclub early Saturday morning and apologized to fans about his no-show but didn’t elaborate on the reason why. At least his DMV fans got to see something.
