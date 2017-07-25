Three Teens Charged with Murder of 17-Year-Old in Laurel

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Laurel.

18-year-old Kalik Johnson, 18-year-old Kylah Nettleton, and 17-year-old Darius Tarik Johnson face first and second degree murder charges in the death of 17-year-old Dustin Khoury of Sparrows Point, MD.

The victim and the suspects agreed to meet on July 18 for what police are calling an “illegal transaction.” The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his body shortly after meeting with the suspects.

Khory died shortly after later at the hospital.

17-year-old suspect Darius Johnson is being charged as an adult.