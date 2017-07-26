Here’s Why Rick Ross Hasn’t Signed Female Rappers to MMG

Rick Ross is catching heat on social media for his controversial comments about female rappers.

During a recent “Breakfast Club” interview, host Angela Yee asked the rapper about whether he’d sign a female rapper to Maybach Music Group.

“You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up f***ing a female rapper and f***ing the business up,” Ross replied. “I’m so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you.”

“You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f*** a couple times,” he continued

Watch the exchange below (Warning: explicit language):

Rick Ross on signing women to MMG: "I'm spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f*ck a couple times." https://t.co/unA3Mz2zJ0 pic.twitter.com/VnkbjU9IaM — Complex (@Complex) July 25, 2017

Of course, it’s not the first time the rapper has gotten backlash for his views on women.

On Rocko’s 2013 track “U.O.E.N.O.” Ross rapped about drugging women and taking them home: “Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it / I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

Many said the lines condoned rape, which Ross called a “misunderstanding” of his lyrics.

Looks like he hasn’t quite learned his lesson.

please, PLEASE STOP giving this douche, Rick Ross, your money, time, or attn. This ain’t the first WILD shit he’s said about women!!!! — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) July 25, 2017

Are we really out here still surprised that Rick Ross is a beach ball shaped, misogynist monstrosity? With a monotonous flow to boot? — MmmShai (@MShaiDash) July 26, 2017

Me: "Hopefully Ross learned his lesson from that Molly line and thinks before he speaks." Rick Ross: https://t.co/13JF0ReVjU — Kar L. Stine (@karyewest) July 26, 2017

The biggest problem with was Rick Ross said is that he actually meant it 😣 — M8alla (@FirstNameMballa) July 26, 2017

