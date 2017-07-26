Here’s Why Rick Ross Hasn’t Signed Female Rappers to MMG

July 26, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Rick Ross
Rick Ross (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rick Ross is catching heat on social media for his controversial comments about female rappers.

During a recent “Breakfast Club” interview, host Angela Yee asked the rapper about whether he’d sign a female rapper to Maybach Music Group.

“You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up f***ing a female rapper and f***ing the business up,” Ross replied. “I’m so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you.”

“You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f*** a couple times,” he continued

Watch the exchange below (Warning: explicit language):

Of course, it’s not the first time the rapper has gotten backlash for his views on women.

On Rocko’s 2013 track “U.O.E.N.O.” Ross rapped about drugging women and taking them home: “Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it / I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

Many said the lines condoned rape, which Ross called a “misunderstanding” of his lyrics.

Looks like he hasn’t quite learned his lesson.

