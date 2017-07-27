Man Follows Woman Home, Sexually Assaults Her in Suitland, Police Say

A man who followed a woman off her Metro Bus at the Suitland Metro Station to her apartment building and sexually assaulted her has been arrested, police say.

The incident occurred on July 25th in the 3000 block of Parkway Terrace Drive.

24-year-old Milton Wright of Temple Hills followed the victim home and forced his way into the victims apartment where he sexually assaulted her then fled on foot, according to police.

Detectives arrest suspect who sexually assaulted woman in Suitland. https://t.co/kY65XTdfqI pic.twitter.com/d4SjqgQBLt — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 27, 2017

“This egregious crime took place on Tuesday and we were able to arrest him on Wednesday,” Captain Denise Giannino said. ” Detectives worked throughout the night and day to identify him, obtain a warrant and then locate him. He has no place in our community.”

Wright is charged with first and second degree rape, home invasion, assault and other charges.

He’s in custody in Washington D.C. awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, police say.

