As if Bike Fest couldn’t get anymore lit…Backyard Band is officially headlining the 17th annual event for this year.

The longtime Go-go band debuted their hit “Backyard Party” with DJ Flexx Friday afternoon, just days before Bike Fest.

The track is produced by Young Mogul, JS aka The Best.

Living The Dream Unlimited! BackYard Band! New music out today. Radio debut & interview on WPGC 95.5 at 5pm! Produced by. JS aka The Best A post shared by JS aka The Best (@jsakathebest) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

Backyards new original single "Backyard Party" available now online….ITUNES, APPLE MUSIC GOOGLE PLAY SPOTIFY TIDAL…..etc we appreciate your support #BYB4LIFE A post shared by backyardband (@backyardband) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

The song is available on all platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, GooglePlay, and Tidal.

So if you wanna get lit to the song with Backyard Band…come to Bike Fest!