Suspended Prince George’s Co. Officer Sentenced for Assault

A Prince George’s County police officer was sentenced Friday for hitting a 22-year-old man with his police cruiser while on a call for a fight and armed suspect.

Hernandez received two years probation and 100 community service.

The incident at hand occurred last June in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue. Officers were called for an armed person and fight.

Three men were on scene arguing, police say. One ma accused the other two of threatening to shoot him.

One of the suspects fled from police as they checked him for weapons. Officer Hernandez saw the man running and chased him while in his cruiser, according to police.

He struck the suspect with the vehicle and then took him into custody. The suspect indicated he was not injured and refused treatment to medics, police say.

Officer Hernandez is an 11 year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police Chief Chief Hank Stawinski released the following statement:

“The conduct at issue today was immediately reported by Officer Hernandez’s supervisor and he was immediately suspended on the day of this incident. The process that began with our internal investigation in 2016 today resulted in the sentencing. As the internal investigation proceeded, our department’s investigators were immediately concerned that the conduct was criminal in nature. At that point, the case was turned over to the State’s Attorney’s Office who subsequently charged Officer Hernandez. I expect the video of this incident to cause concern in the minds of the public just as it caused concern in my mind and those of our investigators. As always, the public can rely on me to provide the facts to them once I have them as a means to assure the public that their officers consistently conduct themselves in a manner that the community supports. Where individuals fall short of our collective expectations, I will act to protect the public and to preserve your trust in the department.”

The department continues to conduct their internal administrative process.