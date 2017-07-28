WATCH: NBC to Air Jim Vance Special Friday Night

NBC Washington will air a Jim Vance special Friday night at 7:30 p.m, according to the news channel.

“News4 is preparing a special remembrance for our longtime anchor, Jim Vance,” NBC4 wrote on their website.

The special titled, “A Tribute to Jim Vance,” will take a look at Vance’s life and broadcasting career.

” You know him as Jim Vance. A Washington legend. For 48 years he’s been working for you. Now, let’s laugh together, and cry together, as we look back on the life and legacy of Jim Vance,” the commercial says.

NBC4’s Doreen Gentzler, who worked aside Vance for 28 years, will anchor the program.